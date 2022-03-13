Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.56. Cadre shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 2,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.