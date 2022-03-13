Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to report sales of $250.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.17 million to $253.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $220.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 181,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $638.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $82.03.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

