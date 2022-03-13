California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 348.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 117,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $506,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

