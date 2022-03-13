California State Teachers Retirement System Has $361,000 Holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

