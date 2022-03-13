California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 87,453 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 87,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SFL were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.