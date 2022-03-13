California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $959.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

