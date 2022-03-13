Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to C$7.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATY. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

