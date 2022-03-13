Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
LSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laird Superfood currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.
NYSEMKT LSF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.
Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
