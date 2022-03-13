Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laird Superfood currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.