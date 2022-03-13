Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Target Price to GBX 170

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALFA. restated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday.

ALFA opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.13. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 221 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £479.38 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

