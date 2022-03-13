Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price to $46.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 420.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of FMTX opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

