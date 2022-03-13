Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.28) on Thursday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.70. The firm has a market cap of £365.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,101.68). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,305.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

