Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CTAGF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Capita has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.62.
Capita Company Profile (Get Rating)
