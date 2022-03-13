Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTAGF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Capita has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.62.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

