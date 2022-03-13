CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $147.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

