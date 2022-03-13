CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,358,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,444,123. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.