CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

