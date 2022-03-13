Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

