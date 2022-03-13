Captrust Financial Advisors Has $83,000 Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

