Captrust Financial Advisors Has $90,000 Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

