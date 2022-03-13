Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $98,000 in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,885,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 384,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,365,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

