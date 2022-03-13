Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco Santander by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

