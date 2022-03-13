Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $65.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

