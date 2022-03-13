Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,049 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 287,230 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

