CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CARG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $41.27 on Friday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,063.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,689. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

