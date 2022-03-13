Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

