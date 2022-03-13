Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

