Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

