Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $891.69 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,370.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

