Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.88.

