Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,365,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.