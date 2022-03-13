Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 477 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

