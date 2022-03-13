CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.26 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
CB Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.