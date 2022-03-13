CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.26 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

