CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBZ traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $38.72. 190,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,575. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 563.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

