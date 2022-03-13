CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 751,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,159. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.53 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

