Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 56.9% in February

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

CNTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

