Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $197.90. 5,195,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

