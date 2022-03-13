Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.