Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. State Street Corp grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

