Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

