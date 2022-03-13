Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $74.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $74.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

CCS opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Century Communities has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

