Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $428,743.89 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.