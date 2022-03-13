CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.20 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

