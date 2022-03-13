Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,043 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Transocean by 405.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 698,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 277.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 79,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 220.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 98,315 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.