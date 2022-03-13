CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CFIV opened at $9.79 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
