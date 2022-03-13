Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

CHRA stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

