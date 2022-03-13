Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.36 and traded as high as C$8.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 322,733 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$845.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.37.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

