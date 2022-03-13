Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$24.50 at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

CHW opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a market cap of C$247.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

