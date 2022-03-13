Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 4.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.90. 28,414,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

