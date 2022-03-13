Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chimerix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chimerix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chimerix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.