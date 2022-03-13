Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,850 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Kellogg comprises about 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

NYSE:K traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

