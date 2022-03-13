Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

